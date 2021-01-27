Burris Law Welcomes Lou Houston, David Spears, and Julie Zamler as Patent Attorneys

DETROIT, MI—As Burris Law, PLLC celebrates its fifth anniversary, the firm is pleased to announce the addition of Lou Houston, David Spears, and Julie Zamler to its team of patent attorneys.

Houston concentrates her practice in patent applications, patent clearance searches, and opinions. With a background in electrical engineering, she previously practiced at multiple national intellectual property law firms in the United States. She also worked as a patent examiner for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Houston received her J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School and her Bachelor of Science from Prairie View A&M University.

Spears prepares and prosecutes patents for clients across a range of industries, including automotive, consumer products, and medical devices. His background in mechanical engineering includes his work during college with a large automaker and a major energy supplier. Previously, Spears was an associate at a national IP boutique in metropolitan Detroit. He received his J.D. (cum laude) from Michigan State University College of Law and his Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University.

Formerly a paralegal at the firm, Zamler focuses in patent preparation and prosecution. She has previous industry experience working for a contract research organization in the biopharmaceutical field. She received her J.D. and Master of Laws from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and her Bachelor of Arts from Kalamazoo College.